Disappointing growth hits Google parent Alphabet shares

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Google parent Alphabet on Monday saw disappointing revenue growth in the fourth quarter, sending shares lower even as profits topped most forecasts.
Detailing its cloud computing and YouTube revenues for the first time -- both of which showed sharp gains -- it said profits rose 19 percent from a year ago in the quarter to nearly $10.7 billion as revenues increased 17 percent to $46 billion.
Alphabet shares slipped 4.7 percent in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures.
The California tech giant, which dominates online search and has developed the Android mobile operating system, has been working to reduce its dependence on the digital advertising which delivers most of its cash.
“Our investments in deep computer science, including artificial intelligence, ambient computing and cloud computing, provide a strong base for continued growth and new opportunities across Alphabet,” said chief executive Sundar Pichai.
Ruth Porat, chief financial officer, told reporters after the earnings release that the company has “consistently expanded disclosure” and “the expansion today we think is the most relevant data“.
The company said its cloud computing services took in $2.6 billion in revenue in the past quarter, up more than 50 percent, and nearly $9 billion for the year.
Still, Google advertising took in the majority of revenue at $38 billion in the quarter, and more than 80 percent of its annual revenues of $162 billion.
Colin Sebastian, an analyst at Baird, said the earnings report showed “a deceleration” in growth for Google, which may have been due to the impact of fewer holiday shopping days.
Despite that, Sebastian said he sees “no change to our positive long-term thesis” for Alphabet.
Analyst Nicole Perrin at eMarketer said the results highlight the significance of YouTube, the popular video service for which Alphabet had not up to now disclosed financial data.
“This is something investors have been looking for, but the information should also give advertisers valuable information about the importance of YouTube as a digital ad vehicle,” Perrin said.
“YouTube is growing strongly according to this report, and revenues are above where eMarketer had thought they were.” Alphabet’s “other bets” which include Waymo autonomous vehicles, life sciences and drone delivery, took in $172 million in revenue in the final three months of the year, producing an operating loss of more than $2 billion.
The results come with the company facing intense pressure around the globe over its dominance of the online ecosystem.
It also has been at the center of a dispute over tax policy for multinational firms. Global negotiators are seeking a new treaty on how to tax digital operations spanning the globe.
Pichai, who had been CEO of Google, was promoted last year to the same role at Alphabet, raising speculation on whether the tech giant might seek to reorganize its operations.
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
Start-up has developed a ‘school-in-a-box’ solution to improve learning outcomes
PetKonnect offers facilities from bloodbank to animal ambulance
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...