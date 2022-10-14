The pan-India average Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses of the distribution sector companies rose to 22.32 per cent in the Covid-impacted FY21.

As per the latest PFC report on the performance of 117 power utilities in the country, the AT&C losses in FY20 and FY19 stood at 20.73 per cent and 21.64 per cent, respectively. The report covers 68 Discoms, 23 Gencos, 22 transmission companies and 4 power trading firm.

Distribution utilities

Overall AT&C losses for distribution utilities deteriorated from 20.73 per cent in FY20 to 22.32 per cent in FY21. In FY19, the losses stood at 21.64 per cent, the report, released on Friday at the two-day meeting of State Power Ministers in Udaipur (Rajasthan). The meeting is being chaired by Union Power Minister R K Singh.

Billing Efficiency decreased from 85.41 per cent in FY20 to 84.07 per cent in FY21 (83.90 per cent in FY19). Collection Efficiency deteriorated marginally from 92.80 per cent in FY21 to 92.40 per cent in FY20 over the same period (93.39 per cent in FY19), the report added.

The report pointed out that the aggregate losses of Discoms rose from ₹30,203 crore in FY20 to ₹50,281 crore in FY21. Aggregate losses on tariff subsidy received excluding Regulatory Income and Revenue Grant under UDAY for loan takeover increased from ₹63,949 crore in FY20 to ₹88,500 crore in FY21.

The net worth of Discoms continue to be negative at ₹44,160 crore as on March 31, 2021. Besides, the total borrowings by Discoms increased from ₹5,05,246 crore at the end of FY20 to ₹5,86,194 crore at the end of FY21.

Tariff subsidy

The tariff subsidy billed by Discoms rose from ₹1.21 lakh crore in FY20 to ₹1.32 lakh crore in FY21. As a percentage of the total revenue, the tariff subsidy billed by utilities increased from 16.52 per cent in FY20 to 18.53 per cent in FY21, the report pointed out.

Similarly, the gap on tariff subsidy on a billed basis increased from ₹0.24 per kWh in FY20 to ₹0.41 per kWh in FY21, while the gap on tariff subsidy received (excluding Regulatory Income and Revenue Grant under UDAY) for loan takeover rose from ₹0.50 per kWh to ₹0.71 per kWh during the review period.

Checking AT&C losses

The Government aims to reduce AT&C losses at pan-India levels to 12-15 per cent by FY25. For this, it launched the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to improve quality and reliability of power through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution sector. It has an outlay of ₹3.03 lakh crore with an estimated gross budgetary support (GBS) from the centre of ₹97,631 crore.

RDSS seeks to install prepaid smart meters with two-way communication features for over 25 crore electricity connections. This will help in reducing AT&C losses and facilitating automatic measurement of energy flows and enable energy accounting and auditing without any human intervention.