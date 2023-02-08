Carbogen Amcis SAS, a subsidiary of Dishman Carbogen Amcis on Tuesday announced the setting up of a new state-of-the art facility dedicated for manufacturing of sterile liquid drug product in Saint-Beauzire, France. The new site, developed with an investment of $50 million is dedicated to the custom development and production of sterile injectable drug products, a company statement said.

Built on newly acquired land located 7 km from an existing Carbogen Amcis site in Riom, the new facility increases product development and manufacturing capacity for liquid and freeze-dried products for pre-clinical and clinical trials as well as small scale commercial use, it said.

Spread across 9,500 square-meter, the facility will employ approximately 100 highly-skilled employees and create 50 new jobs throughout 2023. The construction had started on the new site in January 2021.

Carbogen Amcis has over 15 years of experience developing safe injectable and liquid pharmaceutical forms for a wide range of disease areas.

The new facility forms two new fully-automated production lines for liquid and freeze- dried drug products, including highly potent compounds and advanced therapies such as antibody drug conjugates enabling increased customer access.

The lines offer a flexible and versatile set up, which is unique within Europe and comes at a time when securing fill finish capacity can be a challenge for many pharmaceutical companies.

Pascal Villemagne, CEO of Carbogen Amcis Group, said, “Our new site will enable us to fully synergize our world-class chemistry skills and continue to bring our customers’ science to life, helping us play our part in the roll-out of new and better treatments, which help improve patients’ quality of life or treat otherwise terminal illness.”

Francois Baduel, Vice President of Business Development, Sales & Marketing of Carbogen Amcis Group, said, “The opening of our new site in France signals an exciting time for us as we enhance our capacity to provide seamless drug product development and commercialization services for leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies on a global scale.”

“Applying state-of-the-art containment technologies, our new site in France cements us as the partner of choice for development and manufacture of drug products.”

Carbogen Amcis Group has nine sites across Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom, China and The Netherlands equipped with cGMP-compliant, innovative technologies that enable the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries to bring new generation medicines to market.