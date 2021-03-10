Disney+ Hotstar ropes in 10 sponsors for IPL 2021

Disney+ Hotstar has closed sponsorship deals with 10 brands for this year’s IPL season, within days of the announcement of the T20 league’s schedule.

While Dream11 is the co-presenting sponsor, Upstox and Vimal Pan Masala have signed up as the ‘co-powered by’ sponsors.

Associate sponsors

Phone Pe, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Unacademy, Pharmeasy, Livspace, Swiggy, and Parle Agro have also come on board as the associate sponsors.

The Indian Premier League 2021 will kickstart on April 9 in Chennai with the final match scheduled for May 30. The video streaming player said that the sporting event will be streamed in five languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil.

“IPL is a prime sporting property that provides advertisers an opportunity for real-time consumer engagement on Disney+ Hotstar. Going by the response from the market, IPL 2021 promises to be an even more significant opportunity for brands,” said Nitin Bawankule, President- Ad Sales, Star & Disney India.

“All the key features such as Super 4s, Super 6s, Fall Of Wickets, Milestones, and Super Savers have sold out within a short period, and we see early closures across categories,” he added.

The series will be exclusively available to subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

“With a host of innovative advertising formats, targeting on connected TVs, and custom-branded content solutions, brands have the unique opportunity to reach a highly engaged and affluent audience through the sharp targeting options available on live sports,” Bawankule added.

On Wednesday, telecom service provide Vi announced that it is tying up with Disney+Hotstar to launch new prepaid packs and postpaid packs, bundled with an annual subscription of the OTT platform, ahead of the IPL season.