Disney Star, on Thursday, said it has roped in 14 sponsors for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 across linear TV and Digital platforms.

The sponsors include Dream11, Natural Diamond Council, OnePlus, Dazller, ICICI Bank, Asus, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Aramco, Hero, SBI, Lenskart, Kajaria and Skechers.

“Building on the success of previous tournaments, which have driven remarkable growth, this year’s event promises even greater impact,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star.

“We are excited to onboard prestigious brands whose support not only reflects their commitment to advancing women’s cricket but also acknowledges the immense value this tournament delivers,” he added.

The matches will be broadcast exclusively on the Disney Star Network, and Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament will see 10 teams compete in 23 matches over 17 days at two premier venues in the UAE, the Dubai International Stadium and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.