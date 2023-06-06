Disney Star, the official broadcaster for the ICC World Test Championship Final (WTC), has roped in 28 sponsors for its television and OTT platforms. While Star Sports Network has onboarded 15 sponsors, Disney+ Hotstar has roped in 13 sponsors across categories ahead of the test match that begins on June 7, 2023.

Bajaj Allianz, LAYER’R SHOT, Pokerbaazi, MRF, Samco Securities, Jindal Panther Steel, Ultratech Cement, DBS Bank, Atomberg Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, Charged By Thums Up, Hero Motocorp, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Livguard Energy Technologies and Allied Blenders and Distilleries have come onboard as sponsors for Star Sports. “Star Sports has also on-boarded 40 advertisers and over 45 brands,” it added.

“The increasing curiosity surrounding the ICC World Test Championship Final between two cricket heavyweights is sure to generate excitement in the country. We have collaborated with advertisers from various domains, across Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. The response has been overwhelming so far, resulting in the sale of all key features well in advance,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star.

Baazi Games has come on board as the co-presenting sponsor and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund is the co-power sponsor on Disney+ Hotstar. Bajaj Allianz, Scaler Academy, Policy Bazaar, Paisa Bazaar, Club Mahindra, Coca Cola, HSBC, Maruti Suzuki, Uber, L’Oreal and Castrol have been signed on as associate sponsors.

“Cricket on television has been an integral part of our media mix over the last two years and has played a big role in scaling up our reach and awareness metrics, ultimately helping the business grow from Rs 25 crore/month to Rs 100 crore/month. And contrary to popular belief, if you can incorporate cricket intelligently in the media mix, it is not prohibitively expensive,” said Arindam Paul, Founding Member and Chief Business Officer, Atomberg.

