Disney+Hotstar crosses 26.8 mn users; amounts for 30% subscribers globally

About 30 per cent of the subscribers of Disney+, Walt Disney’s video streaming platform, now come from the Indian arm of the streaming platform, Disney+Hotstar, amounting to 26.8 million users, the company said on Friday at its 2020 Investor Day.

This marks a jump from the 15 per cent of the platform’s global subscriber base that India accounted for in August. Disney+ has crossed 86.8 million subscribers globally as of December.

During the Investor Day presentation, the company announced that as of December 2, its portfolio of direct-to-consumer services has exceeded a total of 137 million global paid subscriptions, including 11.5 million ESPN+ subscribers, 38.8 million Hulu subscribers, and 86.8 million Disney+ subscribers since its launch in November 2019. The Walt Disney Company shared guidance that it now expects its streaming services to hit 300-350 million total subscriptions by fiscal 2024, driven primarily by a significant increase in content output. Disney+ alone is targeting to release more than 100 titles per year.

“We are uniquely positioned for India because of the rapidly growing middle class and their purchasing power,” said Rebecca Campbell, chairman, international operations and direct-to-consumer, the Walt Disney Company.

“The tremendous success we’ve achieved across our unique portfolio of streaming services, with more than 137 million subscriptions worldwide, has bolstered our confidence in our acceleration toward a DTC-first business model,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

Building on the successful launch of Disney+ Hotstar in India and Indonesia, Disney shared new details for its international general entertainment content brand, Star, which will be included as part of Disney+ in select international markets, and launch as a separate streaming service in Latin America as Star+.

The recently-concluded 2020 Indian Premier League, which could be seen only through the annual paid Disney+Hotstar VIP plan, has also played a role in amassing subscribers to the platform.