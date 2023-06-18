The distributor’s body has written to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies to act on non-compliance with FSSAI norms.

All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has flagged violations related to the billing of food products by FMCG companies.

“According to the existing regulations, no billing should take place for any party without a valid FSSAI license. It has been observed that your company’s SAP/ERP systems, which are installed at every distributor’s point, are facilitating such unlawful transactions. We find it incredulous that your software, which is under the ownership of your company, permits the processing of billing for parties who are blatantly non-compliant with FSSAI requirements,” mentions the letter.

Further, the body has stated that it would approach the FSSAI and provide them with evidence of the non-compliance by the FMCG companies.

“We demand immediate action to rectify this gross negligence. You must make the necessary changes to your software systems to ensure strict compliance with FSSAI norms. These changes should include robust barriers and stringent checks to prevent any illegal billing practices,” said Dhairyashi H Patil, President, AICPDF.

