Divi’s Labs Q4 net up at Rs 261 cr

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Divi’s Laboratories has reported a 0.89 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 261.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 259.29 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
According to a BSE filing, standalone total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,136.12 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,087.57 crore in the same period a year ago.
For the fiscal year 2017-18, the company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 869.58 crore against Rs 1,053.27 crore in the previous fiscal. Standalone total revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,949.71 crore (Rs 4,141.72 crore).
The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share per equity share of Rs 2 each.
