Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday reported 23.11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹77.12 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹62.64 crore for July-September period a year ago, the electronic manufacturing services firm said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was up 37.91 per cent at ₹3,866.77 crore as against ₹2,803.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were ₹3,766.54 crore as against ₹2,724.50 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from the consumer electronics business stood at ₹1,500.7 crore, and ₹290.4 crore from lighting products.

Revenue from home appliances was at ₹362.9 crore, and ₹1,594.4 crore from the mobile & EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) division in the second quarter of FY23.

The contribution from the Security Systems division was at ₹118.3 crore.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹4,289 apiece on BSE, up 0.39 per cent from the previous close.