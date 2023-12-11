Vivek Anand has stepped down as the Group Chief Financial Officer of DLF, “to pursue other career avenues”. He will continue in his role until February 29.

Anand, during his four year stint, played an important role in strengthening the finance organisation, systems and controls, the company said in a notification to the bourses.

“His resignation letter dated December 11, 2023, has been accepted by the Audit Committee in its meeting which placed on record their appreciation for his contributions to the company,” it mentioned in its statement.

According to the company statement, Ashok Kumar Tyagi, Managing Director of DLF Limited, who has the overall responsibility for all corporate functions, including finance, will now have oversight of the group finance, IT, and secretarial functions in addition to his current responsibilities as Managing Director.

Tyagi had a long stint as the Group CFO and continued to review the function in his role as CEO and Whole-time Director.

