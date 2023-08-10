Global Health Ltd, the listed-entity which owns Medanta brand of hospital, has entered in a 50-50 joint venture tie-up with real estate major, DLF, to set up a 400-bed multi-super specialty in Greater Kailash-I area of Delhi.

DLF will be a strategic investor and Medanta will run the hospital and have operational control, the real estate major said in a statement.

The super speciality hospital is cover over 20 super specialties, including cardiac sciences, neurosciences, orthopaedics, kidney, liver, lung and heart transplants , gastroenterology and chest surgery.

The facility will also have a comprehensive cancer care unit.

This new facility will strengthen Medanta’s presence in the National Capital Region of Delhi, the statement said.

Medanta’s current capacities across hospitals in the NCR region covering Gurugram, Noida and Delhi are around 1,391. It’s upcoming Noida facility has 550 beds.

According to Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Global Health Ltd, the facility is expected to become a one-stop solution for all types of cancer treatments and will benefit a large swathe of patients not only in Delhi but across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and other neighbouring States.

“The new hospital will strengthen the medical infrastructure in Delhi and further strengthen DLF’s deep commitment to improving the quality of life for NCR residents,” said Rajiv Singh, Chairman of DLF Ltd.