DLF profit rises 19 per cent to Rs 443 crore in second quarter

Commercial and real estate developer DLF has reported a net profit of ₹443.41 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. This is a growth of 18.80 per cent over the ₹373.21-crore net profit reported by the company during the same quarter of the last fiscal.

The total income stood at ₹1,940.05 crore for the quarter under consideration against₹2,304.90 crore during the same quarter of the last fiscal.

In the quarter under review, the company has spent ₹1,036.05 crore towards repayment of loans and ₹149.48 crore towards working capital requirements. This amount was accrued by exercising Warrants through which ₹2,249.90 crore was received by the company.

An amount of ₹776 crore was utilised in the previous quarter and the balance amount of ₹288.37 crore is being invested in fixed deposit/mutual funds for further utilisation, a company statement said.