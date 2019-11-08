Companies

DLF profit rises 19 per cent to Rs 443 crore in second quarter

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 08, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

Representational image   -  BusinessLine

 

Commercial and real estate developer DLF has reported a net profit of ₹443.41 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. This is a growth of 18.80 per cent over the ₹373.21-crore net profit reported by the company during the same quarter of the last fiscal.

The total income stood at ₹1,940.05 crore for the quarter under consideration against₹2,304.90 crore during the same quarter of the last fiscal.

In the quarter under review, the company has spent ₹1,036.05 crore towards repayment of loans and ₹149.48 crore towards working capital requirements. This amount was accrued by exercising Warrants through which ₹2,249.90 crore was received by the company.

An amount of ₹776 crore was utilised in the previous quarter and the balance amount of ₹288.37 crore is being invested in fixed deposit/mutual funds for further utilisation, a company statement said.

Published on November 08, 2019
DLF Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
All That Dips secures pre-Series-A funding from GVFL