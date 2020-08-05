Companies

DLF Q1 net loss at ₹71 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 05, 2020 Published on August 05, 2020

Realty major DLF Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹71.52 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 as against a net profit of ₹413.94 crore for the same quarter last fiscal.

“The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic globally and India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. Due to the lockdown announced by the government, the group’s operation were suspended/slowed down for most part of current quarter and accordingly consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020 have been adversely impacted and are therefore not comparable with those for the previous quarters,” said a DLF statement.

Its total income stood at ₹646.98 crore. It had reported a total income of ₹1,540.95 crore in the same quarter last year.

