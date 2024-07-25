DLF, the country’s largest real estate company, saw a 23 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, y-o-y, for Q1FY25 at ₹645 crore. Net profit in the year-ago-period was ₹526 crore.
New sales bookings of ₹6,404 crore was up 214 per cent y-o-y.
For the period under review, the company reported a 14 per cent YoY increase in consolidated revenue to ₹1,730 crore.
The company in a press statement said, gross margins stood at 51 per cent compared to 52 per cent in previous period. However, operating cash flows saw a 133 per cent increase YoY to ₹1,849 crore.
The second phase of the luxury project in New Gurugram- Privana West was entirely sold out clocking ₹5,600 crore of new sales bookings.
“The residential segment is witnessing a structural up-cycle and hence we continue to strengthen our new product pipeline…..leveraging this positive momentum and have planned a strong launch pipeline of an additional 9 msf of new products during the fiscal, across various segments and geographies including Gurugram, Mumbai, Goa & Chandigarh Tri-city,” the company said in its statement.
DLF’s rental business - consolidated revenue of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited - stood at ₹1,553 crore, up 10 per cent YoY; while consolidated profit during the June quarter stood at ₹470 crore, up 20 per cent YoY.
“We continue to have a positive outlook on the rental business and are accelerating our capex commitments to further strengthen our rental portfolio,” the company’s statement said.
