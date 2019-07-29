DLF Q1 profit zooms to ₹413 cr

‘Merge MTNL with BSNL’
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Real estate company DLF Ltd on Monday reported a 140 per cent rise in its Q1 FY20 net profit at ₹414 crore, against ₹172 crore in the previous year period. However, its total income declined 7 per cent to ₹1,541 crore (₹1,657.67 crore).
“Our strategy of build and sell has worked out to be a successful one. Given the overhang owing to numerous factors, the markets are expected to lean towards developments which are either complete or at advanced stages of completion and mitigate various risks perceived to be attached to under-construction projects,” said Ashok Tyagi, Wholetime Director at DLF.
The company said its promoters infused the last tranche of ₹2,250 crore into the company last quarter. With a total infusion of ₹11,250 crore, it represents one of the largest infusions by promoters in an Indian company.
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
The US monetary policy decision could set the trend
Govt assistance of $16 billion criticised as ‘band-aid’ to stem farmers’ losses
The weak price is despite the supply problems in the market leading to deficit
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...