Dodla Dairy Q2 PAT down at ₹29.4 crore

Dodla Dairy Limited has reported lower profit after tax of ₹29.4 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against ₹42.6 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

The company registered a revenue of ₹566.40 crore in the quarter as against ₹461 crore.

“We delivered a year-on-year growth of 23 per cent in revenues.

Our expanding operations and in-roads in new markets are visible through growth in number of our facilities and direct and indirect distribution channels,” Dodla Dairy Managing Director Dodla Sunil Reddy said.

For the six-month period, the firm reported a net profit of ₹65.5 crore (₹74.80 crore) on a revenue of ₹1,078.40 crore (916.30 crore).

The company reported an average milk procurement of 12.8 lakh litres per day (LLPD) in the quarter as against 11.6 LLPD in the comparable quarter last year. The average sales stood at 9.5 LLPD (8.3 LLPD) in the quarter.

The 26-year-old Hyderabad dairy firm, which procures milk in five States and sells dairy products in 12 States, went for a public issue in June 2021.