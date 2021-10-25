Dodla Dairy Q2 PAT down at ₹29.4 crore

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Dodla Dairy Limited has reported lower profit after tax of ₹29.4 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against ₹42.6 crore in the comparable quarter last year.
The company registered a revenue of ₹566.40 crore in the quarter as against ₹461 crore.
“We delivered a year-on-year growth of 23 per cent in revenues.
Our expanding operations and in-roads in new markets are visible through growth in number of our facilities and direct and indirect distribution channels,” Dodla Dairy Managing Director Dodla Sunil Reddy said.
For the six-month period, the firm reported a net profit of ₹65.5 crore (₹74.80 crore) on a revenue of ₹1,078.40 crore (916.30 crore).
The company reported an average milk procurement of 12.8 lakh litres per day (LLPD) in the quarter as against 11.6 LLPD in the comparable quarter last year. The average sales stood at 9.5 LLPD (8.3 LLPD) in the quarter.
The 26-year-old Hyderabad dairy firm, which procures milk in five States and sells dairy products in 12 States, went for a public issue in June 2021.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...