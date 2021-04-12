Domestic automobile sales grow 77% in March on lower base last year

Hit by Covid-19 and lockdown last year, the domestic automobile sales during March grew significantly on a yearly basis, across all segments.

In the passenger car segment, the domestic wholesales during March grew by 94 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,56,985 as compared with 80,727 units in March last year, the latest report by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Monday.

The utility segment grew by 153 per cent to 1,22,350 units in March as compared with 48,291 units in the corresponding month last year. This has led to the total passenger vehicle sales to 2,90,939 units during the last month as against 1,35,196 units in March 2020.

Total three-wheeler sales went up by 16 per cent YoY to 31,930 units as against 27,608 units in March last year.

In the two-wheeler segment, both Motorcycles and Scooters sales grew by 74 per cent YoY. While the Scooter sales grew at 4,57,677 units as against 2,63,070 units, the Motorcycle sales went up to 9,93,996 units as compared with 5,70,858 units in March 2020.

Combining the two, the total two-wheeler sales grew by 73 per cent to 14,96,806 units in March as against 8,66,845 units in corresponding month last year.

Grand total of all categories rose by 77 per cent to 18,19,682 units as compared with 10,29,518 units in March last year.

“A deep structural slowdown in the industry even before the pandemic, combined with the impact of Covid-19 in 2020-21, has pushed all vehicle segments back by many years. Recovery from here will require time and efforts, by all stakeholders. There is uncertainty in the value chain owing to semiconductors, lockdowns and raw material. In an environment of uncertainty, instead of trying to predict the future, we will all work hard to create it,” Kenichi Ayukawa, President, SIAM said.

The Indian automobile industry continues to work hard, amidst the challenges of Covid second wave, to maximise production and sales, while ensuring safety of its people, partners and customers, he added.