Domestic automobile sales grow 77% in March on lower base last year

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Hit by Covid-19 and lockdown last year, the domestic automobile sales during March grew significantly on a yearly basis, across all segments.
In the passenger car segment, the domestic wholesales during March grew by 94 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,56,985 as compared with 80,727 units in March last year, the latest report by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Monday.
The utility segment grew by 153 per cent to 1,22,350 units in March as compared with 48,291 units in the corresponding month last year. This has led to the total passenger vehicle sales to 2,90,939 units during the last month as against 1,35,196 units in March 2020.
Total three-wheeler sales went up by 16 per cent YoY to 31,930 units as against 27,608 units in March last year.
In the two-wheeler segment, both Motorcycles and Scooters sales grew by 74 per cent YoY. While the Scooter sales grew at 4,57,677 units as against 2,63,070 units, the Motorcycle sales went up to 9,93,996 units as compared with 5,70,858 units in March 2020.
Combining the two, the total two-wheeler sales grew by 73 per cent to 14,96,806 units in March as against 8,66,845 units in corresponding month last year.
Grand total of all categories rose by 77 per cent to 18,19,682 units as compared with 10,29,518 units in March last year.
“A deep structural slowdown in the industry even before the pandemic, combined with the impact of Covid-19 in 2020-21, has pushed all vehicle segments back by many years. Recovery from here will require time and efforts, by all stakeholders. There is uncertainty in the value chain owing to semiconductors, lockdowns and raw material. In an environment of uncertainty, instead of trying to predict the future, we will all work hard to create it,” Kenichi Ayukawa, President, SIAM said.
The Indian automobile industry continues to work hard, amidst the challenges of Covid second wave, to maximise production and sales, while ensuring safety of its people, partners and customers, he added.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
My Chennai sister sent me a photograph of a young man whose hair looked as if it had exploded out of the top ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...