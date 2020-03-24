Domino's suspends dine-in facilty, delivery available

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd has decided to suspend dine-in facility across all its Domino's Pizza restaurants but will keep delivery and take-away facilities operational, in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a BSE filing last night, the company said, “In view of the emergent situation due to coronavirus , to support several initiatives taken by the Central and State Government authorities to control potential transmission of Covid-19 and to maintain social distancing, dine-in facility across all Domino’s Pizza restaurants stands suspended."

“To mitigate the impact, we will promote the takeaway and delivery channels but there would still be an adverse impact on the revenue of the company," the leading food services company added.

The company said that has put in place stringent hygiene and sanitation protocols across its restaurants and has also launched zero contact delivery facility for Domino's Pizza. "The Company had already moved to “work from home” policy for all its office employees last week, thereby significantly reducing risk to them in this period," it added.