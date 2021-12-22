Doosra raises seed funding from Omidyar Network

Scaling the population peak in India
Doosra, founded by serial entrepreneur Aditya Vuchi who recently sold MediaMint for ₹566 crore, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Omidyar Network India.
Doosra offers a SIM-less virtual mobile number to subscribers that helps them evade pesky calls and ensures privacy. By default, it blocks all incoming calls.
Doosra helps women safely communicate with vendors, delivery personnel and other strangers without the need to share their personal number.
“You are forced to reveal your number at shopping malls, apartment complexes and several other places which opens the flood gates of calls from telemarketing companies,” Aditya Vuchi, Founder of Doosra, told BusinessLine.
“If you use Doosra, you can save yourself from the nuisance. You can selectively whitelist numbers, allowing certain people to make calls,” he said.
“You can use your primary number selectively in places where you are comfortable,” he added.
“All incoming calls to Doosra number are either automatically blocked or sent to voicemail. Users can sign up on the website, select a plan and get a phone number of their choice for instant activation,” Vuchi said.
All blocked calls, SMSes, OTPs and voicemail can be reviewed, and settings managed through the accompanying Doosra mobile app available on Android and iOS.
The one-year-old company has tied up with telecom companies to source regular ten-digit numbers and assign the same to customers.
The seed round also saw participation from Titan Capital, 2am Ventures and other angel investors including Bhuvan Gupta, co-Founder of OfBusiness, Nitin Agarwal, and Srinivas Raju Kalidindi.
With over one lakh downloads, Doosra has so far blocked over seven lakh calls and 25 lakh messages from over 50,000 telemarketers in the last 12 months.
