Dozee launches MillionICU initiative for critical care infrastructure

Dozee, a contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions start-up announced the launch of MillionICU, an initiative to address the massive shortage of ICU beds and staff in public hospitals. The initiative will raise funds to upgrade normal beds in government hospitals across India into step-down ICUs, using Dozee’s contactless sensor, in under 5 minutes and enable remote, central monitoring of patients at ward level. The initiative will enable the hospitals to tide over the current COVID-19 crisis in the short-term and bring about a rapid, long-term transformation in India’s public healthcare infrastructure.

The start-up has set an audacious goal of installing 50,000 step-down ICU beds across India in the next six months and take it to 1 million in the next three years. The initiative has already benefited 25 such hospitals across 15 districts with more than 10,000 patients being monitored and having saved 25,000+ nursing hours.

“One of the major challenges the Indian healthcare system is facing is shortage of nurses, doctors and ICU beds. Technologies such as Remote Patient Monitoring and AI can help doctors and nurses save valuable hours by prioritising patients based on their needs. The MillionICU campaign is an effort to combat the current situation by providing much needed support to government hospitals in the country. By converting ward beds into step-down ICUs, we aim at upgrading the healthcare infrastructure thereby enabling improved patient outcomes while significantly reducing the load on nurses and doctors,” said Mudit Dandwate, CEO and co-founder, Dozee.

Dozee will also be setting up a 24x7 Central Monitoring Cell which will enable healthcare staff to monitor multiple patients remotely who were previously monitored manually only every couple of hours. The central monitoring cell helps in saving crucial nursing hours and on an average, Dozee saves around 30 minutes of nursing time per patient per day. The constant stream of patient data aids the medical staff with early detection of patient deterioration and notifies the care team of any abnormalities before it becomes critical. Custom alerts can be set for every patient, helping doctors optimise treatment plans, focus on deteriorating patients and provide improved proactive care. To donate, please visit: https://www.millionicu.org/, https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/millionicu