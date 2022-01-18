Dozee raises ₹ 71 crore from Doordash’s Gokul Rajaram

Dozee , a contactless remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions company, has raised ₹71 crore in an additional funding round led by Doordash’s Gokul Rajaram.

The round also saw participation from existing investors such as Prime Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital, YourNest and other angel investors. The company plans to use the fresh funding to make critical care more easily accessible and available in Indian hospitals and will launch new products, continue with Research and Development and expand globally.

Commenting on the investment, Rajaram said, “Dozee is on a mission to revolutionise healthcare, using unique technology to make remote monitoring more scalable, economical and accessible. I’m excited to support Mudit, Gaurav and the Dozee team on their journey to transform healthcare and build a defining global health-tech company.”

“Dozee has seen incredible growth in the last couple of years. But there is a lot more to be done in the coming years. We are looking forward to exciting times as we take Remote Patient Monitoring to every nook and corner of the country,” said Mudit Dandwate, CEO and cofounder, Dozee.

Products

One of the company’s products, The Dozee Pro has been installed in over 6,000 beds in 300 hospitals covering 40 districts across India to monitor patients continuously and to help doctors and nurses enhance patient care and clinical outcomes. Dozee plans to partner with over 1,000 hospitals across India to help them upgrade critical care infrastructure through remote patient monitoring.

Additionally, it also aims to install more than 50,000 step-down Intensive Care Units beds with its contactless sensor and set-up 24x7 Central Monitoring Cells in these hospitals, enabling them to quickly augment the much High Dependency Units (HDUs) and ICUs.