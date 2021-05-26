DP World adds new direct ship connectivity to West Africa

DP World operated International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Cochin has added a new weekly Far East West Africa India Express service (FEW3) operated by Maersk Line. The new service with a fixed-weekly sailing will deploy 13 vessels of 4,500 to 5,500 TEUs capacity.

The new service offers direct connectivity from West Africa to Cochin Port and from Cochin Port to Far East Ports. The service started with the maiden call of vessel MV Kmarin Azur.

With this new service customers can connect their cargo to global markets instead of transhipping at Colombo Port thereby, providing overall cost advantage by reducing the transit time by 7-10 days.

The terminal has registered a remarkable 48 per cent volume growth, surpassing overall South India growth of 23 per cent for the same period. This has led to increase in Cochin Port ranking to number 2 among all South Indian terminals. The terminal achieved this growth by enhancing direct vessel connections and strengthening rail connectivity to hinterland markets.

ICTT caters to large number of customers across vast hinterland including Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, Erode and Mysore. The terminal has witnessed 38 per cent growth in cargo coming from these areas.

Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Port Terminal Cochin, said the new service will immensely boost cashew, raw cotton and timber trade from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and nearby regions by providing direct connectivity to key global markets. ICTT has been facilitating a swift handing of critical oxygen shipments for Kerala, by moving key rail consignments carrying over 260 tonnes of oxygen recently. It has also handled over 1000 oxygen cylinders which arrived by ship for distribution across the State.