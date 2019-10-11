DP World launches accelerator programme for logistics start-ups

Dubai-based ports operator DP World launched its accelerator programme LogX to help technology start-ups in the logistics sector.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Mike Bhaskaran, Chief Technology Officer, DP World Global, said, “It is always interesting for us to interact with start-ups because the brightest and the freshest ideas come up from there.” The programme has an application process that extends for 45 days after which, there would be a boot-camp where they (start-ups) would interact with different business units and the technology team at DP global that will short-list them.

Rizwaan Soomar, MD and CEO, DP World sub-continent, said, “A 10 per cent fall in (logistical) cost can lead to an 8 per cent rise jump in exports. So, the cost of logistics is very important for the development of the country. We have a direct role to play.”

The programme was launched in partnership with the Kerala Start-up mission.