DP World signs up as global logistics partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore

DP World and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed a long-term sponsorship agreement, making the Dubai government-owned ports and logistics firm the global logistics partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchisee.

The partnership with RCB brings cricket into DP World’s expanding portfolio of international sports partnerships which includes Golf and Formula 1.

“DP World is building on these powerful global partnerships as a part of its marketing strategy, which involves deeper brand engagement with international audiences,” a top company official said.

Under the partnership, DP World will leverage its global logistics experience to support RCB in their logistics requirements. With the decision to move the T20 tournament to the United Arab Emirates this year, DP World and Royal Challengers Bangalore are collaborating closely to ensure seamless movement and time-definite delivery of training gear as well as match kits from India to UAE, the official said.

The partnership also highlights DP World’s capabilities in the business of sports, which not only includes creating value around major global sporting events, but also designing agile and responsive supply chain solutions for sports brands across global markets.

“The partnership with RCB is a confluence of two powerful global brands who share a similar passion for excellence. Given the added logistics complexities that are unique to this year’s tournament, we at DP World have been able to leverage our global logistics experience to support RCB,” said Rizwan Soomar, CEO and MD, Subcontinent, DP World.

DP World is a global partner of the European Tour and Title Sponsor of the DP World Tour Championship. The company also features European Golf icon Ian Poulter as its Global Brand Ambassador.

Earlier this year, DP World announced its tie-up with Renault as Title Partner and Official Logistics Partner of the Renault DP World F1 team.

The partnership with RCB further reinforces DP World’s commitment to the Indian market. With an overall viewership of 462 million, the T20 tournament is one of the largest sporting events in the world.

As one of the largest logistics players in India, DP World handles a quarter of the country’s total container trade volumes. The company has created an extensive network of logistics assets in India including express and third-party logistics services, rail services, inland rail terminals, cold chain and feeder services.

DP World provides integrated logistics solutions and caters to end-to-end supply chain needs of customers across all kinds of storages, all modes of transportation and all types of bulk, domestic, EXIM and temperature-controlled cargoes.

The company’s recent investments include the acquisition of Transworld, further strengthening DP World’s logistics portfolio in India. The company also recently announced investments to build Free Trade Zones at strategic locations in Nhava Sheva and Chennai which will help in establishing India as a major trade and manufacturing hub.