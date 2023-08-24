The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) will sign a concession agreement for the development, operation and maintenance of a new mega container terminal at Tuna-Tekra (near Kandla in Gujarat) with Dubai-based DP World, a multinational logistics company.

The concession agreement will be signed on August 25.

PPP mode

The project involves construction of a mega-container terminal at Tuna-Tekra near Kandla, at a cost of ₹4,243.64 crore through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Once complete, the terminal will have annual capacity to handle 2.19 million container units (TEUs) with capability to handle next-generation vessels carrying more than 18,000 TEUs (twenty equivalent units).

The new terminal will cater to future trade demand from Northern, Western and Central India, connecting the regions to global markets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said in a statement.

The 30-year PPP project agreement with an SPV of Hindustan Infralog Private Ltd (a JV of DP World and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF)), is on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis; and is extendable up to 50 years.

The container terminal will be fully compliant with the green port guidelines and is expected to add operational efficiency in terms of reduced congestion at Kandla creek, enhanced ability to handle mega container vessels, significant reduction in turnaround time and many other advantages for the creation of efficient and resilient supply chains in the country.

The project is part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the Ministry further said in its statement.

