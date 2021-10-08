Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals charts ₹1,000-crore expansion plan

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Chennai-based Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals is planning to invest ₹1,000 crore to set up more than 100 hospitals over the next three years.
“Currently we have 100 hospitals. Our next big target is to invest ₹1,000 crore to create another 100-plus hospitals in the next three years and we will be touching 200-250 eye hospitals globally,” said Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.
He was addressing a press conference in Mumbai to announce the acquisition of Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital at Wadala in Mumbai. The acquisition marks the 100th hospital for the eyecare chain and the third one in Mumbai. Dr Agarwal already has one hospital each in Navi Mumbai and Chembur.
The Chennai-based eye care hospital chain has set out an aggressive expansion plan for Maharashtra earmarking ₹300 crore of investment to expand its footprint in the State.
“Besides Mumbai, we have two facilities each in Nashik and Pune. Our main aim is to invest ₹300 crore in Maharashtra to create another 20-30 eye hospitals in the next three years,” Agarwal said.
With the current acquisition, Dr Agarwal’s has 86 hospitals in India and 14 hospitals in Africa including in Mozambique, Madagascar, Zambia and Ghana. It also has three hospitals in Mauritius.
As part of the expansion, the eye care hospital chain is also planning to set up 500 outpatient centres in small cities and towns.
Speaking at the event, Adil Agarwal, CEO, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals said that healthcare chain already has reputed institutional investors such as Temasek, CDC Group and ADV Partners capital who have done lot of investments in healthcare and will also help the eyecare chain to set up the new hospitals.
“Over and above that we will be doing a fundraiser specifically for the expansion plans and we will be announcing them over the next 2-3 months,” he added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...