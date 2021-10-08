Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals charts ₹1,000-crore expansion plan

Chennai-based Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals is planning to invest ₹1,000 crore to set up more than 100 hospitals over the next three years.

“Currently we have 100 hospitals. Our next big target is to invest ₹1,000 crore to create another 100-plus hospitals in the next three years and we will be touching 200-250 eye hospitals globally,” said Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.

He was addressing a press conference in Mumbai to announce the acquisition of Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital at Wadala in Mumbai. The acquisition marks the 100th hospital for the eyecare chain and the third one in Mumbai. Dr Agarwal already has one hospital each in Navi Mumbai and Chembur.

The Chennai-based eye care hospital chain has set out an aggressive expansion plan for Maharashtra earmarking ₹300 crore of investment to expand its footprint in the State.

“Besides Mumbai, we have two facilities each in Nashik and Pune. Our main aim is to invest ₹300 crore in Maharashtra to create another 20-30 eye hospitals in the next three years,” Agarwal said.

With the current acquisition, Dr Agarwal’s has 86 hospitals in India and 14 hospitals in Africa including in Mozambique, Madagascar, Zambia and Ghana. It also has three hospitals in Mauritius.

Outpatient centres

As part of the expansion, the eye care hospital chain is also planning to set up 500 outpatient centres in small cities and towns.

Speaking at the event, Adil Agarwal, CEO, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals said that healthcare chain already has reputed institutional investors such as Temasek, CDC Group and ADV Partners capital who have done lot of investments in healthcare and will also help the eyecare chain to set up the new hospitals.

“Over and above that we will be doing a fundraiser specifically for the expansion plans and we will be announcing them over the next 2-3 months,” he added.