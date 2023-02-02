Dr Lal PathLabs on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 7 per cent to ₹54 crore for the December quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹58 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue also declined to ₹489 crore for the period under review as compared with ₹497 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We continue to focus on geographical expansion and strengthen our presence in Tier 2, Tier 3 towns. Our focus continues to take a higher market share in West and South markets by leveraging technology and promoting high-end super specialty test portfolios," Dr Lal PathLabs Managing Director Om Manchanda said.

Shares of the company were trading 1.63 per cent down at ₹2,019.15 apiece on the BSE.

