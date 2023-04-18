Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL), which is the Tata Group’s greenfield venture into electronic components and semiconductor manufacturing announced the appointment of Dr Randhir Thakur, as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Tata Electronics makes domestic precision machining, including manufacturing of iPhone components, and plans on setting up India’s first fabrication unit.

Till recently, Thakur was leading Intel Foundry Services as its President and has worked with Intel for over five years.

“Thakur brings over 40 years of experience in the global manufacturing, research and development, and profitable P&L management. He has made significant contributions to the development of advanced semiconductor technologies. He has deep expertise in ecosystem leadership, process technology equipment, driving M&A and joint ventures, product development, while collaborating closely with ecosystem partners and customers,” the press note said.