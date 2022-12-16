Aurigene Oncology, an arm of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, has decided to stop the clinical development of its oral drug candidate for psoriasis

The company reported results of INDUS-3, a Phase IIb double-blind placebo-controlled study of the drug candidate, AUR101, conducted in the United States, with moderate to severe psoriasis on Monday.

The INDUS-3 study met its primary endpoint of PASI-75 response at 12 weeks at the 400 mg BID dose, when compared to placebo. However, the primary endpoint of PASI-75 at 12 weeks at the 200 mg BID dose and the 400 mg QD dose were not met, the company said in a release.

Aurigene will be closing the clinical development of the candidate. “The magnitude of efficacy improvement with AUR101 (versus placebo) in psoriasis are not what we hoped for in the study,” Murali Ramachandra, Chief Executive Officer, Aurigene said.

In view of this, the company believes that AUR101 will not add a desirable benefit to patients with moderate to severe psoriasis. “Therefore, we have decided to stop the clinical development of its oral drug in psoriasis AUR101,” Ramachandra said adding that pursuing AUR101 for other indications with suitable partners would remain an option.

