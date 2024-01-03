Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has acquired business of the Tuscon (US) based MenoLabs business, a leading women’s health and dietary supplement branded portfolio, from Amyris, Inc.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s acquired the entire MenoLabs supplements portfolio which includes seven branded products designed to provide health support and address symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

The portfolio was acquired from Amyris during its Chapter 11 proceedings. Chapter 11 is the bankruptcy sales process and the cost of acquisition has not been disclosed

Brands include MenoFi and MenoGlow probiotics, Happy Fiber and Well Rested dietary supplements, Athena’s Shield menopause support supplement and Goodness Glow and Keep Glowing Gorgeous supplements for healthy aging support. The deal also includes the MenoLife health tracker app which supports the product line and provides community, education and information to consumers regarding menopause.

Strategic acquisition

MenoLabs portfolio of products is sold in the US, primarily through the brand’s own and other e-commerce marketplaces including Amazon and Walmart.

“The MenoLabs acquisition will serve as a catalyst to accelerate growth in this space and build upon our aspiration to lead in the fast-growing women’s nutritional and wellness markets,” said Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, Dr Reddy’s in North America.

“The acquisition complements Dr Reddy’s US self- care and wellness business portfolio of brands and addresses unmet needs of consumers, “ he said.