Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has been named along with a few other pharma companies in an anti-trust suit in the US over a cancer drug.

The Hyderabad based firm, along with US-based Celgene and Bristol Myers Squibb, has been named as defendant in a complaint filed in New Jersey on November 18, the BSE was informed on Tuesday.

“The complaint, which purports to be on behalf of a class of indirect purchasers, asserts claims under federal and state antitrust laws and other state laws alleging that the defendants improperly restrained competition and maintained a shared monopoly in the sale of brand and generic Revlimid through their respective settlements of patent litigation,’‘ said Dr Reddy’s.

The complaint alleges that the challenged agreements improperly delayed generic entry entirely until 2022, and then improperly limited generic competition through 2026.

“The complaint seeks damages for purported overpayments and equitable relief. Dr Reddy’s maintains that the allegations against it lack merit and will vigorously defend the litigation,’‘ said the company in a statement.