Dr Reddy’s floats wholly-owned arm for digital health solutions

Pharma major, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has forayed into digital healthcare by forming Svass Wellness Limited as its wholly-owned subsidiary.
Announcing this at a press conference held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, MV Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s, said Svaas “will endeavour to go beyond traditional pharmaceutical offerings and provide a comprehensive but simplified healthcare solution to people in managing their healthcare needs.”
Svaas has launched a pilot in collaboration with ICICI Lombard. “Beyond the pilot, we will aim to use our own SVAAS digital platform and work with multiple established partners,” he said.
The new arm of the Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s brings together doctors, laboratories and diagnostics, pharmacies and insurance to provide a one-stop cashless and seamless user experience across channels, and addresses genuine patient need through assurance of quality and credibility, ease of use and comprehensive support; consequently resulting in better adherence and better health.
To start with, these services will be provided in the cities of Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will be scaled up to key metros and Tier 1 cities in the coming months. As part of the pilot, these holistic offerings will be available through ICICI Lombard’s unique wellness and insurance related app, ILTakeCare.
Users will ‘benefit’ from cashless access to consultation from leading doctors and healthcare professionals across specialisations and geographies, pathology laboratories and diagnostic services, pharmacies, and a comprehensive support centre, all on a simple, easily accessible mobile platform.
In a separate release, Alok Agarwal, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, “We are delighted to partner with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for this unique initiative, starting with the South markets of Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.”
Customers in these locations would be able to get their needs pertaining to doctor consultation, diagnostics, and pharmacy addressed conveniently through our ILTakeCare app, he added.
