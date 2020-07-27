Dr Reddy’s gets USFDA nod for Xeglyze lotion

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has received approval for Xeglyze (abametapir) lotion by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“The approval triggers the contractual pre-commercialisation milestone of $20 million payable to Hatchtech Pty Ltd. Xeglyze is indicated for the topical treatment of head lice infestation in patients 6 months of age and older,’’ Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s said in a release on Monday.

The company is working to commercialise this product through partners, it added. The drug should be used in the context of an overall lice management programme.