Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Hetero entered separate pacts with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and distribute Lenacapavir in 120 primarily low- and lower- middle income countries (LMICs) under a non-exclusive, voluntary licence.

The pacts will broaden access to lenacapavir, the innovative HIV treatment used in combination with other antiretrovirals and will support efforts to prevent HIV through pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

“Lenacapavir marks an important milestone for Dr. Reddy’s in patient access and affordability for pre and post exposure treatment of HIV. The collaboration with Gilead will help us make this latest treatment option available to patients in 120 primarily low- and lower- middle income countries, including in India,’‘ Deepak Sapra, Chief Executive Officer- API and Services, Dr. Reddy’s said in a release.

“Many of these countries have a very high disease burden of HIV. This is an important endeavour in our journey to create impact on 1.5 billion patients by 2030,’‘ he added.

Vamsi Krishna Bandi, Managing Director, Hetero Group of Companies said, “The partnership with Gilead Sciences strengthens our resolve to push the boundaries of HIV prevention and treatment. We will further bring quick access to lenacapavir in Africa, India and other LMICs, where we’ve been a cornerstone of HIV/AIDS care.’‘

Lenacapavir is a United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved drug indicated for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen due to resistance, intolerance, or safety considerations.

Additionally, Lenacapavir is currently under investigation for the prevention of HIV which is yet to be approved globally. Gilead Sciences first launched Lenacapavir under the brand name Sunlenca in the United States and Europe markets in the year 2022.

