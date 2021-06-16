Dr Reddy’s in last leg of pilot launch of SputnikV vaccine

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which has a marketing arrangement with RDIF for the Russian SputnikV vaccine in India, today said the limited pilot launch is in the final stage and that it is gearing up for the commercial launch of the vaccine.

In a statement issued on SputnikV in India, Dr Reddy’s said: “The limited pilot soft launch of the SputnikV vaccine that was initiated by Dr. Reddy’s in Hyderabad on May 14 has now been successfully scaled up to other cities such as Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Baddi, Chennai, Miryalaguda and Kolhapur, with more cities to follow in the next few days.”

“Being a limited pilot phase presently, registration on CoWIN is not open yet to members of the public. This will become open at the time of our commercial launch,” it said.

“This pilot phase has allowed us to test our cold storage arrangements of -18 degree C temperature in these cities, CoWIN integration, track-and-trace and other logistical arrangements ahead of our commercial launch.”

“The limited pilot phase is currently in its final leg as we gear up to ensure a smooth commercial launch. Adequate numbers of cold chain units are being deployed, and the last mile cold chain arrangement is being validated at every partner hospital to ensure seamless storage and handling of the vaccine. All necessary supply arrangements are being executed to ensure availability of both dose components in the right quantity and at the right time at partner hospitals.”

Once the pilot phase is completed, Dr. Reddy’s will announce the commercial launch of Sputnik V.

“We will issue updates on the date of the commercial launch of Sputnik V vaccine in India, supply arrangements and partnerships in various parts of the country,” it informed in a statement.