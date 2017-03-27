Dr Reddy’s Lab inks distribution pact with Integra Life Sciences

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, a global medical technology company, have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement.

Under the agreement, Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s will market and distribute DuraGen Plus and Suturable DuraGen Dural Regeneration Matrices for use by patients in India.

“With the launch of DuraGen, we look forward to building our presence in the segment of regenerative technologies and making a difference to the lives of patients undergoing neurosurgery,’’ MV Ramana, Executive Vice-President and Head of Emerging Markets & India Business, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said in a release issued here on Monday.

“Our market-leading DuraGen products have helped more than one million patients worldwide,” said Glenn Coleman, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Vice-President, International, Integra LifeSciences.

The collaboration will allow Integra to continue to expand patient access globally, he added.

The DuraGen product line offers Duraplasty Solutions meant for the repair of the dura mater. Dura mater is a thick membrane that surrounds the brain and spinal cord, and contains the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

DuraGen Plus Dural Regeneration Matrix is indicated as a dural substitute for the repair of dura mater.

Integra’s DuraGen products have been implanted in more than 1.8 million patients worldwide to effect dural closure following neurosurgical procedures. Integra manufactures the DuraGen family of products based on its proprietary Ultra Pure Collagen technology platform.