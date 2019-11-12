Companies

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories bags award

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 12, 2019 Published on November 12, 2019

Nag

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has bagged `API Supplier of the Year’ award at recently held 6th Annual Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards in Frankfurt, Germany.

“The award recognises Dr Reddy’s proactive and methodical approach in addressing the global sartan APIs concern,’’ the Hyderabad based company said in a release.

The Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards reward ‘best practice’ in both industries, as well as encourage improvements in every aspect of the way business is conducted. The award ceremony was hosted during CPhI Worldwide, on November 5th, 2019 by the Generics Bulletin.

award and prize
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
