Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launches generic Ocaliva in domestic market

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched FXR a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) in India.
Ocaliva is a trademark of Intercept Pharmaceuticals. The drug is indicated for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), in combination with Ursodeoxycholic Acid (UDCA) or as monotherapy in adults.
“We are excited to be the first generic company to market Obeticholic Acid in India,” MV Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said in a release.
The launch of FXR the first-in-class Farnesoid X receptor agonist represents Dr Reddy’s expertise to accelerate access to affordable alternatives for complex products. FXR will be an important addition to our Hepatology portfolio,” he added.
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy/s FXR is available in strengths of 5mg and 10mg tablets.
PBC, is a rare chronic autoimmune disease, characterised by destruction of small bile ducts in the liver. The only approved treatment for PBC in India as of today is UDCA, which was approved almost two decades ago.
Though considered as a first line treatment for PBC, up to 40 per cent of the patients do not respond to UDCA treatment, leaving many PBC patients with no approved treatment option.
In 2016, Obeticholic acid received accelerated approval for the treatment of PBC as an ‘orphan drug’ in the U.S., the company said.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
Unless the RBI offers dispensation on recognition of defaults or one-time restructuring, banks could face ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...