Dr Reddy’s launches heartburn generic in US

DRL launches heartburn drug in US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (DRL) has launched lansoprazole delayed-release capsules, an over-the-counter store-brand equivalent of Takeda Pharma’s Prevacid 24HR Capsules, in the US market, as approved by the USFDA. The Prevacid 24HR brand and generic had US sales of approximately $57 million last year. The drug is used to treat heartburn occurring two or more days a week. Our Bureau