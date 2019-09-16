Companies

Dr Reddy’s launches heartburn generic in US

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 16, 2019 Published on September 16, 2019

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (DRL) has launched lansoprazole delayed-release capsules, an over-the-counter store-brand equivalent of Takeda Pharma’s Prevacid 24HR Capsules, in the US market, as approved by the USFDA. The Prevacid 24HR brand and generic had US sales of approximately $57 million last year. The drug is used to treat heartburn occurring two or more days a week. Our Bureau

