Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launches Pyrimethamine tablets for treatment of toxoplasmosis

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg, a therapeutic equivalent and first-wave generic version of Daraprim (pyrimethamine) tablets, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
This product is the only AB-rated generic version of the Daraprim® (pyrimethamine) Tablets approved by USFDA. Pyrimethamine is indicated for the treatment of toxoplasmosis when used conjointly with a sulfonamide, since synergism exists with this combination, the company said in a statement.
“Our team’s relentless pursuit of this difficult-to-procure reference drug and its active pharmaceutical ingredients, in addition to recent actions from the USFDA, will benefit patients by providing a more affordable alternative to the brand,” Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, said.
Dr Reddy’s Pyrimethamine tablets are available in 25 mg dose in bottle count sizes of 30 and 100.
According to Kikuchi, the company is offering this product at a substantial discount to the current brand price.
The Daraprim (pyrimethamine) brand had US sales of about $10 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in January 2020, according to IQVIA Health.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...