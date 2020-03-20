Companies

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launches Pyrimethamine tablets for treatment of toxoplasmosis

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg, a therapeutic equivalent and first-wave generic version of Daraprim (pyrimethamine) tablets, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

This product is the only AB-rated generic version of the Daraprim® (pyrimethamine) Tablets approved by USFDA. Pyrimethamine is indicated for the treatment of toxoplasmosis when used conjointly with a sulfonamide, since synergism exists with this combination, the company said in a statement.

“Our team’s relentless pursuit of this difficult-to-procure reference drug and its active pharmaceutical ingredients, in addition to recent actions from the USFDA, will benefit patients by providing a more affordable alternative to the brand,” Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, said.

Dr Reddy’s Pyrimethamine tablets are available in 25 mg dose in bottle count sizes of 30 and 100.

According to Kikuchi, the company is offering this product at a substantial discount to the current brand price.

The Daraprim (pyrimethamine) brand had US sales of about $10 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in January 2020, according to IQVIA Health.

