Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches succinylcholine chloride injection in US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Succinylcholine Chloride injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Quelicin (Succinylcholine Chloride) injection, in the US market.

The Quelicin brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $74.8 million for the most recent twelve months ending in September 2020 according to IQVIA Health, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release on Thursday.

Dr. Reddy’s Succinylcholine chloride injection is available in multi-dose vials, the release added.

As per the information provided by the company, the product is a short-acting, depolarising skeletal muscle relaxant.