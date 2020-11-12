Companies

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches succinylcholine chloride injection in US

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 12, 2020 Published on November 12, 2020

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Succinylcholine Chloride injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Quelicin (Succinylcholine Chloride) injection, in the US market.

The Quelicin brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $74.8 million for the most recent twelve months ending in September 2020 according to IQVIA Health, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release on Thursday.

Dr. Reddy’s Succinylcholine chloride injection is available in multi-dose vials, the release added.

As per the information provided by the company, the product is a short-acting, depolarising skeletal muscle relaxant.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 12, 2020
medicine
New launches
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.