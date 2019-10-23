Dr Reddy’s Laboratories voluntarily recalls all Ranitidine products in US

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has initiated a voluntary nationwide recall of all its ranitidine medications sold in US due to confirmed contamination with N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above levels established by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The recall, at the retail level for over-the-counter (OTC) products and at the consumer level for prescription products, had commenced on October 1, 2019, the Hyderabad-based company announced on Wednesday.
All ranitidine products with expiration dated September 2019 to June 2021 are being recalled.
“This recall follows the USFDA’s caution note alerting patients and health care professionals that NDMA was found in certain samples of ranitidine. To date, Dr. Reddy’s has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall of Dr. Reddy’s Ranitidine products,’’ it said in a statement.
The recall includes all quantities in the US that are within expiry.
NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer) based on results from laboratory tests. NDMA is a known environmental contaminant and found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products, and vegetables.
Ranitidine is available as OTC and prescription drug. The OTC ranitidine tablets are used to relieve heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach. OTC Ranitidine Tablets are also used to prevent heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach brought on by eating or drinking certain foods and beverages.
On September 13, the US drug regulator said it was evaluating the presence of this impurity and the impact (if any) of this impurity on patients.
Dr Reddy’s scrip is trading at Rs 2828.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday by the noon with a gain of 0.59 pc over previous close.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The November futures contract of natural gas declined over the past week and on Monday it tested a key support ...
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism