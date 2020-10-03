Dr Reddy’s Labs launches generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has launched a generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets, for oral use in the US market.

The drug is indicated for the treatment of blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels.

“We are pleased to launch this generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets, for oral use, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients,” says Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

“At the same time, this product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the breadth of our portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease. We are pleased to provide financial support to patients by offering a co-pay card program for eligible patients, details will be available on our website.”

Dr Reddy’s Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets, 100 mg are available in bottle count sizes of 120, according to a statement.