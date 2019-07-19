Dr Reddy’s launches Allegra-D generic in US

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Fexofenadine HCl 60 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 120 mg extended-release tablets in the US market.

The newly-launched drug is an over-the-counter (OTC) store-brand equivalent of Allegra-D 12 HR Allergy and Congestion extended-release tablets.

The drug launched by the Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s are used for temporary relief of symptoms due to hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies that include runny nose, sneezing itchy, watery eyes, itching of the nose or throat, and for temporary relief of nasal congestion due to the common cold, hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies, among others.

The Allegra-D 12 HR (a trademark of Aventisub II Inc) Allergy and Congestion extended-release tablets brand and generic had US sales of approximately $ 44 million for the year ending in May 2019 according to IRi.