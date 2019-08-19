Dr Reddy's launches biosimilar cancer drug Versavo in domestic market

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched ‘Versavo (bevacizumab)’, a biosimilar of Roche’s Avastin in India.

The drug is for the treatment of several types of cancers (metastatic colorectal cancer, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, cervical cancer, metastatic breast cancer and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer)..

Dr Reddy’s Versavo is available in strengths of 100mg and 400mg single use vials.

Commenting on the launch, MV Ramana, CEO - India and Emerging Markets, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said the launch of Versavo will strengthen Hyderabad -based company's Oncology portfolio.

‘Avastin’ and its biosimilars had India sales of approximately Rs 223 crore for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2018,according to Ipsos.

Dr. Reddy’s now has six biosimilar products commercialised in India and various emerging markets and an active development pipeline of several biosimilar products in the oncology and immunology space.