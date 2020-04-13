Dr Reddy's launches cancer drug Invista in domestic market

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Invista. It is a formulation of Dasatinib that is bioequivalent to the innovator brand.

Patent on Dasatinib is owned by Bristol-Myers-Squibb. The Indian patent has expired on April 12, 2020.

It is indicated for the treatment of chronic accelerated or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase and newly diagnosed in chronic phase adult patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) in India.

"The development and launch of Invista is a significant step forward in improving access to medicines at an affordable price for CML patients in India," M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a release on Monday.

Hyderabad - based Dr Reddy’s Invista is available in strengths of 50, 70 and 100 mg tablets.