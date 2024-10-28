Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Elobixibat, a first-in-class drug to treat chronic constipation, in the domestic market. It will market Elobixibat under the brand name BixiBat, it said in a statement here on Monday.

The launch follows approval granted to the Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) subsequent to submission of the company’s successful Phase-3 clinical trial to the Subject Expert Committee of the CDSCO. Dr. Reddy’s is the first company to receive approval for it and launch Elobixibat in India.

Elobixibat is a breakthrough drug approved for the treatment of chronic constipation, it said adding that “It acts by inhibiting the reabsorption of bile acids from ileum, thus increasing their concentration in the colonic lumen, leading to increased bowel movements due to stimulation of both colonic motility and fluid secretion irrespective of the transit speed.”

“The launch of this first-in-class drug is the latest in our continued efforts to bring novel molecules to patients in India. With over three decades of expertise and leadership in the gastrointestinal segment in India through trusted products such as Omez, Razo, Econorm, and Redotil this latest offering will help us address unmet patient needs and further improve quality of life,’‘ M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), said.

“The clinical studies for BixiBat have demonstrated significantly better and promising outcomes, making it a breakthrough drug in the management of chronic constipation and enhancing the current standard of care for its treatment in India,’” he added.,

Studies in Asia show that close to 40 per cent of patients suffering from chronic constipation are dissatisfied with current treatment options1. Around 12 per cent of the population in India suffers from symptoms of constipation, heavily impacting their quality of life, the release added.