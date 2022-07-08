hamburger

Dr Reddy’s launches Fesoterodine Fumarate tablets in US

Naga Sridhar G 2346 | Updated on: Jul 08, 2022
A view of Dr. Reddy’s Lab facility near Hyderabad

A view of Dr. Reddy’s Lab facility near Hyderabad | Photo Credit: SIVAKUMAR PV

Hyderabad, July 8 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Toviaz (fesoterodine fumarate) extended-release tablets in the U.S. market following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Toviaz  brand had US sales of approximately $211 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in May according to IQVIA., the company said in a release.

Dr Reddy’s Fesoterodine Fumarate tablets are available in 4 mg and 8 mg Tablets, each in bottle count sizes of 30.

Toviaz is a trademark of Pfizer Inc. Fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets are indicated for the treatment of: • Overactive bladder (OAB) in adults with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency.

Published on July 08, 2022
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
Healthcare
pharmaceutical
