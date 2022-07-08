Dr Reddy’s launches Fesoterodine Fumarate tablets in US

Hyderabad, July 8 Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Toviaz (fesoterodine fumarate) extended-release tablets in the U.S. market following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The Toviaz brand had US sales of approximately $211 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in May according to IQVIA., the company said in a release.
Dr Reddy’s Fesoterodine Fumarate tablets are available in 4 mg and 8 mg Tablets, each in bottle count sizes of 30.
Toviaz is a trademark of Pfizer Inc. Fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets are indicated for the treatment of: • Overactive bladder (OAB) in adults with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency.
