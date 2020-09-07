Dr Reddy's launches Fulvestrant injection in US

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Fulvestrant Injection per single-dose syringe, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Faslodex (fulvestrant) Injection approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Faslodex brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $407 million for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health

Dr. Reddy’s Fulvestrant Injection per Single-dose Syringe is available in a carton containing two 5 mL single-dose prefilled syringes. Faslodex is a trademark of the AstraZeneca group of companies.