Dr Reddy's launches Fulvestrant injection in US

Updated on September 07, 2020 Published on September 07, 2020

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Fulvestrant Injection per single-dose syringe, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Faslodex (fulvestrant) Injection approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Faslodex brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $407 million for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health

Dr. Reddy’s Fulvestrant Injection per Single-dose Syringe is available in a carton containing two 5 mL single-dose prefilled syringes. Faslodex is a trademark of the AstraZeneca group of companies.

